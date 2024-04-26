Anunoby accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-114 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Anunoby provided the Knicks with a boost on the offensive end, although it wasn't enough as they fell to the 76ers. It was another tight matchup between two evenly matched teams. Game 4 will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday, with the Knicks looking to split the road trip in the hopes of wrapping up the series at home.