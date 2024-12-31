Anunoby closed with 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 126-106 win over the Wizards.

After a stellar 31-point performance against the Raptors last week, Anunoby had found it challenging to make an impact offensively, with three straight single-digit performances. However, he was able to crack double digits in the win against the Wizards despite a poor shooting performance. The 27-year-old is averaging 16.4 points per game this season.