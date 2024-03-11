Anunoby (elbow) is expected to return Tuesday to face the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He's officially listed as questionable.

Charania reported Anunoby to be "close to returning to game action" Monday, but this provides an even more specific timeline for the forward, who has been sidelined since Jan. 27 with a nagging elbow injury. The potential return of Anunoby would provide a huge defensive boost for a Knicks team hampered by injuries in recent weeks, though it would also hit Precious Achiuwa's fantasy upside. A confirmation of Anunoby's injury status should be given once the Knicks release their official injury report.