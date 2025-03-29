Anunoby closed Friday's 116-107 victory over Milwaukee with 31 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes.

Anunoby carried the Knicks offensively Friday with an impressive display, and even though he's not known for being a reliable offensive weapon, he's certainly showing those traits of late. This was his fifth straight game with at least 23 points, a span in which he's averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.