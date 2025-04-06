Anunoby finished Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Hawks with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes.

There's no question Anunoby is going through his most prolific stretch of the season. This was his ninth straight game with 20-plus points, a span in which he averaged 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a combined 2.7 steals-plus-blocks per game while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from three-point range. Even though Anunoby's usage rate and offensive touches will regress with the expected return of Jalen Brunson (ankle) on Sunday, he should still be one of the Knicks' most reliable offensive weapons, both in the final days of the regular season but also in the playoffs.