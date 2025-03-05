Anunoby contributed 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to Golden State.

This was Anunoby's fourth-best scoring output of the entire campaign, as he embraced a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, but he couldn't lift the Knicks to a win. Anunoby is trending in the right direction, scoring in double digits in five straight games while reaching the 19-point mark in each of the last three. He's averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game since the All-Star break.