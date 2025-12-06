Knicks' OG Anunoby: Good to go Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anunoby (hamstring) is available and starting against the Jazz on Friday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Anunoby will shed his questionable tag and return to action following a nine-game absence due to a strained left hamstring. However, head coach Mike Brown said the 28-year-old forward will "probably" be on a minutes restriction, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. In 12 regular-season appearances thus far, he has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals across 31.1 minutes per contest.