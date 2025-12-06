Anunoby (hamstring) is available and starting against the Jazz on Friday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby will shed his questionable tag and return to action following a nine-game absence due to a strained left hamstring. However, head coach Mike Brown said the 28-year-old forward will "probably" be on a minutes restriction, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. In 12 regular-season appearances thus far, he has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals across 31.1 minutes per contest.