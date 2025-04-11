Anunoby (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Anunoby missed Thursday's game against the Pistons, along with Josh Hart (knee). And now, both players are questionable to return to action. If one or both players end up sitting out again, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa could be heavily involved for the Knicks.
