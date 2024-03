Anunoby (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Anunoby has played in three consecutive games since returning from a six-week absence, but he finds himself on the injury report once again. The team is likely just playing it cautiously here, easing him back into action. If he can't go, Bojan Bogdanovic and Precious Achiuwa are the top candidates to receive extra minutes.