Anunoby is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to right elbow injury management, Stefan Bondy of the New York Times reports.

Anunoby has played in the Knicks' previous two games after returning from an 18-game absence due to elbow surgery. The Knicks seemingly want to ease him back into the swing of things, so it remains to be seen if he will get the green light Saturday. Should he ultimately sit out, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donte DiVincenzo would presumably be the prime beneficiaries.