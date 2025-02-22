Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After missing the Knicks' final six games with a sprained right foot, Anunoby had been listed as questionable leading up to Friday's game against the Cavaliers. He received the green light to play and made a limited impact in the Knicks' 142-105 loss, finishing with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one steal over 27 minutes. Though he didn't suffer any reported setbacks Friday, Anunoby isn't yet at 100 percent full health, and the Knicks will likely wait and see how he's feeling closer to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET tipoff before deciding on his availability.