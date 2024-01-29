Anunoby will not play Monday versus Charlotte due to right elbow inflammation.
Anunoby was ruled out less than one hour ahead of New York's 7 p.m ET tipoff in Charlotte. New York will be shorthanded without Anunoby on the first night of a multi-week absence for Julius Randle (shoulder). Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and potentially Precious Achiuwa will likely see upticks in usage.
