Anunoby will not play Monday versus Charlotte due to right elbow inflammation.

Anunoby was ruled out less than one hour ahead of New York's 7 p.m ET tipoff in Charlotte. New York will be shorthanded without Anunoby on the first night of a multi-week absence for Julius Randle (shoulder). Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and potentially Precious Achiuwa will likely see upticks in usage.