Anunoby logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and six steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-84 victory over the Nuggets.

Anunoby led the Knicks in scoring with his highest point total since joining the team in late December. The forward also finished with a season-high six steals, falling one theft shy of his career-high mark. Anunoby has scored in double digits in nine straight contests, and he's complementing that scoring with enough defensive stats and boards to be a must-roster player in most fantasy formats.