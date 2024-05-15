Anunoby (hamstring) is targeting a return for the Eastern Conference Finals, per Chris Haynes on TNT's NBA Tip-Off broadcast.

Anunoby is already set to miss his third straight game Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain and now appears likely to miss the remainder of the series against Indiana. If the Knicks are able to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Anunoby should reclaim his starting spot. However, Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence.