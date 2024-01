Anunoby (elbow) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Anunoby was a late scratch Monday against Charlotte, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. If Anunoby is unable to play, the Knicks will likely use a committee approach to soak up his minutes with guys like Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa benefitting.