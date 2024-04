Anunoby (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Anunoby has missed nine straight games due to lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow, but he's been cleared for full contact and is nearing a return. If cleared, Anunoby is likely to face major restrictions, but the forward's return would presumably mean fewer minutes for Miles McBride, who's started nine straight matchups and averaged 44.7 minutes per game during that stretch.