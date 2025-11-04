Anunoby registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and five steals over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 119-102 win over the Wizards on Monday.

Anunoby wasn't able to extend his 20-point streak to three games Monday, but he displayed his defensive prowess with a season-high five steals. The ninth-year pro has opened the season averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.7 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game while connecting on 46.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.