Anunoby (elbow) tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two steals and one rebound across 29 minutes Friday in the Knicks' 108-100 loss to the Bulls.

After appearing in three straight games from March 12 through March 16 following his return from Feb. 8 surgery to remove a loose fragment in his elbow, Anunoby didn't respond as well as hoped in his return to action and was subsequently shut down. Despite the Knicks providing limited updates on Anunoby's progress over the last three weeks, he was surprisingly upgraded to available ahead of Friday's game and took back his spot in the starting five from Miles McBride. Anunoby shot the ball well but wasn't especially impactful in the box score, but the Knicks are likely just happy to have one of their top defenders back in the fold as the postseason nears. Provided his elbow doesn't present any complications moving forward, Anunoby should eventually settle back into a 35-plus-minute role in competitive contests.