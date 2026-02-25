Anunoby totaled five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a dud by Anunoby's standards, but on the bright side, his usage was decent and he saw plenty of minutes. Fantasy managers can mostly chalk this up as an off night for the defensive stalwart. Overall this season, Anunoby has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers across 45 appearances.