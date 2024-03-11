Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Anunoby (elbow) is "close" to returning to game action.

Anunoby advanced to contact work, including five-on-five scrimmages, last week, so this isn't a major update but does confirm he didn't suffer a setback following his ramp-up period. Despite trending in the right direction, Anunoby may remain out for Tuesday's home matchup against Portland, though the Knicks haven't released their injury report yet. Following that matchup, New York begins a four-game road trip which starts Thursday in Portland and ends March 21 in Denver. When Anunoby returns to game action, he'll presumably have a minutes restriction for at least a few games.