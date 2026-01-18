Anunoby chipped in 21 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Suns.

The 28-year-old forward did a good job of making life miserable for Dillon Brooks in this one, helping hold him to just five points on 2-of-13 shooting. Anunoby is having a fantastic season in New York, posting averages of 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 triples, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.