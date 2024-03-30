Anunoby (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Anunoby has been bothered by an elbow injury for quite some time, and the forward is set to miss his 16th game -- out of a possible 19 -- since the All-Star break. With no clear timetable for his return, the Knicks are expected to hold Anunoby out of the court until he's 100 percent healthy. As a result, the Knicks should continue to turn to Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride to handle heavy minutes in the final days of the regular season.