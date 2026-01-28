Anunoby accumulated 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-87 win over the Kings.

The Knicks are going to be shorthanded Wednesday night against Toronto, as Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable and Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride are being held out for injury management. Despite averaging 32.8 minutes across 36 appearances, Anunoby is showing no signs of slowing down and may see increased usage Wednesday.