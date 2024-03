Anunoby (elbow) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Magic.

It was previously reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic that Anunoby has resumed taking part in contact drills and participating in five-on-five scrimmaging. So, it seems like he is getting closer to a return from his roughly six-week absence. However, that return will not happen Friday versus Orlando. The prized forward's next chance to make his return will come Sunday against the 76ers.