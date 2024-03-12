Anunoby (elbow) will be available for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his right elbow Feb. 8, and the 26-year-old will take the court approximately a month later. Expectations should be tempered as he ramps up to game conditioning, but his return will be a welcome addition to a Knicks team running out of steam en route to a 2-4 record over the last six games -- failing to exceed 100 points on four occasions. Anunoby will join a fully healthy rotation with the exceptions of Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle), both of whom remain out indefinitely.