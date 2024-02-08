Anunoby underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his right elbow Thursday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anunoby was slated to miss a sixth consecutive game due to his elbow injury Thursday against Dallas, and he's facing a multi-week recovery timetable following his surgery. However, the procedure is considered to be relatively minor, and the team's medical staff anticipates that he'll resume basketball activities in three weeks. Precious Achiuwa, Bojan Bogdanovic (recently traded) and Josh Hart are candidates to see increased playing time while Anunoby remains sidelined.