Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Anunoby was a late scratch Monday versus Charlotte and will miss the second half of the Knicks' back-to-back set as well. With Julius Randle (shoulder) also sidelined, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for increased roles again.