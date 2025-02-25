Anunoby (foot) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Anunoby has played in the last two games for the Knicks since returning from a six-game absence with a sprained right foot. Although the defensive-minded forward is back to playing big minutes for New York, the team is still managing his foot issue. If he's unable to play Wednesday against Philadelphia, the Knicks could turn to Precious Achiuwa to help shoulder the load, especially if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) doesn't play, as the All-Star big man is currently listed as questionable.