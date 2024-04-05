Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to Thursday's 120-109 win over the Kings that Anunoby (elbow) has been cleared for contact and has resumed 5-on-5 practice, Peter Bottle of the New York Post reports. "OG's doing well. He's getting closer," Thibodeau said. "So we're optimistic, cautiously optimistic with that one."

Anunoby is still expected to miss a 10th consecutive game Friday in Chicago after he experienced lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired elbow upon returning and playing in three straight games in mid-March, but his ability to resume taking contact is a monumental step forward in his recovery process. Because the Knicks won't hold a practice Saturday since Friday's game marks the second leg of a back-to-back set, Anunoby will presumably remain out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, but a return to action at some point during the final week of the regular season for the Knicks' four-game slate could be realistic. Anunoby's eventual return will likely be most detrimental to Miles McBride, who has started each of the last nine games that Anunoby has missed and is averaging a whopping 44.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.