Anunoby closed with 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and six steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-92 win over the Raptors.

Anunoby wreaked havoc on defense throughout the game, stacking up eight combined steals-plus-blocks in the blowout win while setting a season high in swipes. He also finished the game without committing a single turnover and was a plus-18 in the 27-point thrashing of the Raptors. Anunoby will look to keep the good times rolling Friday versus Portland.