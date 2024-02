Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Anunoby is set to miss his third consecutive game due to the elbow issue, which should continue to be a boon for Precious Achiuwa's workload. The Knicks take on the Lakers on Saturday, and for now, Anunoby should be considered questionable for that one. Stay tuned.