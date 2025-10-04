Knicks' OG Anunoby: Scores 13 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anunoby finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.
After missing the preseason opener due to a wrist injury, Anunoby returned with an efficient performance, shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc. A promising sign for New York, as Anunoby has struggled with injuries over the course of his career.
