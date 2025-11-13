Anunoby logged eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Magic.

Anunoby has only had a few stinkers to begin the season, but Wednesday's performance was one of them considering he only took four shots in 34 minutes. Anunoby averages 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.8 threes, so look for him to get right Friday against Miami.