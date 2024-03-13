Anunoby finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 106-79 victory over Philadelphia.

Out since Jan. 27 due to elbow surgery, Anunoby saw close to his usual workload in his return to the lineup and delivered solid numbers. Josh Hart took his spot in the lineup when Anunoby went down, but the duo lined up together in the starting frontcourt Tuesday, an arrangement that's likely to remain in place for the time being given how productive Hart has been over the last six-plus weeks. Once Julius Randle (shoulder) is ready to return as well, however, coach Tom Thibodeau could have a tough decision to make on who moves to the bench.