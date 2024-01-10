Anunoby finished Tuesday's 112-84 win over Portland with 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.

Anunoby was impressive once again, and he's fit into New York's scheme on both ends of the court. He's thriving on offense while delivering his usual defense, and while it's still early to evaluate the trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto, both sides appear to be happy for now. Anunoby has also experienced an uptick in his fantasy upside, and he's averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since joining the Knicks.