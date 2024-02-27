Anunoby (elbow) is going to begin shooting soon and is expected to return to game action over the next 2-3 weeks, Shams Charania reports on FanDuel's Run It Back.

While Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are still planning to return at some point this season, their return timelines remain murky, while Anunoby's is starting to materialize. Charania relays that Anunoby will quickly transition into other basketball-related activities if shooting goes well, so it may not be long until he's back to full practices.