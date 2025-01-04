Anunoby had 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Anunoby has recorded at least 20 points in back-to-back games and has reached the 18-point plateau in three outings in a row. It's safe to say his shooting slump is in the rearview, as Anunoby was coming off five single-digit scoring performances over a seven-game stretch before the current three-game run. Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.