Anunoby supplied 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes during Monday's 98-94 loss to the Magic.

The 26-year-old forward has quickly found his footing in New York. Over eight games since being traded from the Raptors, Anunoby is averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.