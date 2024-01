Anunoby (recently traded) is in the starting lineup for Monday's game versus Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Anunoby is officially ready to make his debut for the Knicks, and New York will throw him into the first unit right away. He's expected to have a sizable role on both ends of the court for the Knicks, and coach Tom Thibodeau is likely planning to give him massive workloads. Josh Hart will move to the bench with Anunoby cleared.