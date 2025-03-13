Anunoby finished with 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old forward has been seeing a huge workload in March. Anunoby has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks while handling a massive 41.0 minutes a contest. His 17.5 field-goal attempts during that time represents a big increase on the 13.2 FGA he's averaged on the season, and with Jalen Brunson (ankle) on the shelf until at least the end of the month, the Knicks will likely continue to look for offense wherever they can find it.