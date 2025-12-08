Anunoby closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Magic.

In his second game back from a nine-game absence due to a hamstring strain, Anunoby handled something close to his usual workload while scoring at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 5. The 28-year-old forward also recorded more than two steals for the first time since Nov. 3 and tied his season high in made three-pointers. Anunoby appears to be fully recovered, just in time for a matchup with his former team, the Raptors, in the Knicks next contest Tuesday.