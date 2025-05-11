Anunoby supplied two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Anunoby delivered another lackluster performance in Saturday's blowout loss, scoring fewer than six points for the second straight outing. The 27-year-old forward erupted for 29 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, though he has totaled only seven points while shooting 3-for-15 from the field over his last two games. Anunoby will likely need to step up if the team hopes to take a 3-1 series lead against the Celtics on Monday. He has averaged 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 38.3 minutes per game in three second-round appearances.