Anunoby racked up nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Anunoby couldn't get much to fall offensively, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories keeps his fantasy value afloat on nights like these. Through four games, Anunoby is on pace for a top-60 finish in nine-category formats with averages of 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers.