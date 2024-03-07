Anunoby (elbow) resumed contact drills Thursday and is playing five-on-five, prompting the Knicks to consider him day-to-day, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

New York has yet to release its official injury report ahead of Friday's game. While it seems unlikely Anunoby will play then against the Magic, a return to the court Sunday or Tuesday against the 76ers could be in the cards. He hasn't played since Jan. 27, so fantasy managers should expect the forward to be limited out of the gate. Anunoby's return could result in smaller roles for Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and Josh Hart. However, Julius Randle (shoulder) remains shelved and without an updated timetable, so the aforementioned players should still see increased run compared to their season averages.