Anunoby (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anunoby is set to miss an extended period after sustaining a left hamstring strain in Friday's win over the Heat. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Landry Shamet, Josh Hart and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for increased minutes. Over 12 regular-season appearances thus far, Anunoby has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals in 31.1 minutes per game, so plenty of minutes will be up for grabs until he returns.