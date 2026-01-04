Anunoby posted 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 loss to Philadelphia.

Anunoby topped his season averages in points, rebounds and assists Saturday, though his production wasn't enough to lift New York to a win. The wing knocked down three triples for the ninth time this season after entering the game averaging 2.0 made threes per contest, but his outside shooting has been inconsistent overall. Through 25 games, Anunoby is shooting 35.1 percent from deep, his lowest mark since the 2018-19 season.