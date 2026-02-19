site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-og-anunoby-upgraded-to-probable-519339 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' OG Anunoby: Upgraded to probable
•
1 min read
Anunoby (toe) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
This is an upgrade for Anunoby after the Knicks listed him as questionable previously. Anunoby has said himself that he expects to play, and he made it through a full practice Wednesday as well.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories