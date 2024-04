Anunoby (elbow) is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Anunoby is expected to make his return Friday following a nine-game absence due to lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired right elbow. He's yet to come off the bench as a Knick, but the veteran forward will likely face major restrictions if he's cleared to suit up, as he's appeared in just three games since Jan. 27.