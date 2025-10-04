Anunoby (wrist) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Anunoby will return to the lineup for his squad after missing the preseason opener Thursday. The 27-year-old forward is dealing with a minor wrist sprain, but the injury isn't severe enough to keep him sidelined for New York's second straight matchup against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi.