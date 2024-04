Anunoby (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Miami.

Anunoby has been dealing with an elbow injury over the second half of the season and will be unavailable once again Tuesday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he hasn't been able to do much activity recently, and he's running out of time to return before the end of the regular season. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride should continue to see increased run.